Chhattisgarh assembly: Cong attacks BJP govt over law and order

Raipur, Dec 20 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Friday said law and order had collapsed in Chhattisgarh under the BJP government, which hit back saying the police was "extremely efficient" and crime figures were "almost in line" with previous years.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the assembly, the Congress sought a discussion and moved an adjournment motion notice, which was rejected by Speaker Raman Singh after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, gave a reply to the charges.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said incidents of rape, gang wars, cheating, trafficking, illegal mining and poaching were on the rise, due to which people were feeling unsafe in a state once known for its peace.

Instead of taking action against criminals, the state police was engaged in targeting opposition leaders, Baghel's colleague and former minister Umesh Patel said in the House, adding an FIR was filed recently against Congress MLA Uttari Jangde merely for a slip of the tongue in public.

Congress and BJP legislators engaged in a verbal duel after BJP MLA Shushant Shukla accused the former of ruining the state.

The proceedings were adjourned for five minutes by speaker Singh as Congress members raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim' and denounced the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

After the House resumed, Congress members again raised the issue and sought a discussion by moving an adjournment motion notice.

The speaker read out the notice and said the home minister would give a statement on it.

Replying in the assembly, Deputy CM Sharma said the police was "extremely sensitive and highly efficient" and it would be incorrect to say there has been huge increase in cases of murder, attempt to murder, firing, rape, fraud, human trafficking and poaching.

"The reality is that all the above crimes are almost in line with the previous years. If we look at the figures of 2021 and 2022, then it is much less than that. Chhattisgarh police has been continuously taking action against illegal trade of liquor, illicit drugs and narcotics," he said.

"In 2024, 1791 accused were arrested in 1289 cases related ganja and about 250 quintals of the contraband were seized. Around 335 grams of brown sugar, about 12 kilograms of opium, 1.28 lakh tablets, 94,722 capsules, 20,347 injections, 78 grams of heroin as well as cocaine and MDMA tablets have been seized in large quantities," Sharma said.

For the first time in the state, an advisory board has been constituted under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS Act), while public awareness was being created to prevent online fraud, including observing 'Cyber Pakhwada' in October, he informed the assembly.

After Sharma's reply, speaker Raman Singh rejected the motion, leading to 33 Congress MLAs trooping into the Well of the House, which resulted in their suspension.

The suspension was later revoked by Singh. PTI TKP BNM