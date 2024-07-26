Chhattisgarh assembly: Cong slams Sai govt over May 25 blast in factory

Raipur, Jul 26 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Friday accused the Chhattisgarh government of not taking strict action against the management of the explosives manufacturing factory in which a blast took place on May 25, killing several workers, most of whose bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Raising a call attention motion notice in the assembly, Congress MLAs Raghvendra Singh and Sheshraj Harbans said the explosion in Special Blast Limited in Pirda village in Bemetara district was so severe that even body parts of the some of the victims could not be found.

The opposition MLAs also claimed the factory management was hiding the true number of casualties, adding the incident took place due to gross criminal negligence and non-compliance of rules regarding manufacturing and storage of explosive substances.

Despite the quantity of explosives manufactured and stored in the factory being higher than norms, no stern legal action was taken against either the occupier or the manager, Singh and Harbans claimed.

In his reply, state Commerce and Industry Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan said the explosion occurred due to sudden generation of static electricity through friction while the workers were engaged in lifting and storing PETN explosives.

"The building was completely destroyed and other manufacturing plants located inside the factory premises were also damaged. Nine workers were killed and seven others injured. It is not correct to say the number of dead is being hidden by the factory management. DNA tests were being conducted by the district administration to identify the remains of the bodies of the workers found at the spot," Dewangan said.

The factory was inspected by the Deputy Explosive Controller, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization, Government of India, in Nava Raipur here eight times in the last one year to ensure compliance of laws related to explosives and instructions were also issued to the unit to address deficiencies found there, he said.

"After the blast, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization cancelled all licenses issued to Special Blast Limited. The accident was investigated jointly by the Deputy Director state's Industrial Health and Safety and Assistant Director, Industrial Health and Safety, Durg district," he said.

"It is incorrect to say no action was taken against the occupier or the manager. After the probe, the Deputy Director Industrial Health and Safety, Durg, under the provisions of Factories Act, 1948, issued a prohibitory order dated May 26 to stop all manufacturing activities related in the factory premises immediately. This is currently in effect," the minister said in the House.

Dewangan said a criminal case was filed in the Labour Court, Durg on June 10 against the factory occupier Awadhesh Jain and manager Satish Kumar for violation of provisions of Factories Act.

"An FIR was also registered against Jain and others in connection with the incident under Sections 286, 337, 304-A of the IPC and provisions of Explosives Act. It is not correct to say the state government considered its duty over by giving financial assistance to the kin of victims," the minister asserted.

Congress MLAs Raghvendra Singh and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant sought to know why the factory occupier and manager were not arrested.

Mahant said the government's rely was dissatisfactory, after which Congress MLAs walked out of the assembly. PTI TKP BNM