Chhattisgarh assembly passes resolution congratulating PM Modi for winning third term

Raipur, Jul 26 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a third straight term.

MLAs of the main opposition Congress who had staged a walkout over another issue were not present during the discussion on the resolution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kedar Kashyap tabled the resolution which stated, "this House congratulates and wishes the popular and successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on becoming the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term." Under Modi's leadership, India has achieved great heights on the global level and will be able to secure its place in the ranks of developed countries, it said.

"Under his leadership, Chhattisgarh will also head towards growth," the resolution added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Modi winning a third term as prime minister was a big achievement.

"I am very fortunate to have worked as a Union Minister of State during PM Modi's first term. I was witness to the moment when the PM bowed down before entering Parliament," he said.

Talking about the BJP-led NDA government's achievements, Sai said when Modi announced the Swachh Bharat Mission from the Red Fort, the opposition raised questions, but now everyone has realized its importance.

During Modi's second term, major decisions including abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir were taken, he said.

Sai also highlighted the efforts made by the NDA government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the availability of vaccines.

Believing Modi's guarantees, people voted the BJP to power in Chhattisgarh in the state elections last year, the CM said.

"We will contribute in realizing the PM's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 by making Chhattisgarh a developed state," he added.

After the discussion, the House unanimously adopted the resolution in the absence of Congress MLAs.