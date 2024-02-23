Chhattisgarh assembly passes resolution expressing gratitude to PM Modi for Ram temple consecration

Raipur, Feb 23 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Friday passed a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya last month.

State Dharmik Nyas (religious trust) and Dharmsva department Minister Brijmohan Agrawal presented the resolution in the House.

"Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram’s 'nanihal' (home of maternal grandparents). It had been Ram Van Gaman Marg, the route taken him during his exile. Lord Ram is worshipped by three crore people of the state,” the resolution stated.

On behalf of every citizen of Chhattisgarh, the House expresses its gratitude for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by the prime minister, which the people had waited for nearly 500 years, it said.

The minister pointed out that the Opposition Congress MLAs were absent during a discussion on the resolution in the House.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs boycotted the proceedings of the House after the chair refused to allow their demand for a discussion on the murder of three members of a Baiga tribe family in Kabirdham district last month.

The consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was a historic event, and several countries had admired it, Agrawal said.

“It is unfortunate for the Congress that it is not present for this discussion. If the Congress members had opposed the resolution in the House, people would have taught them a lesson, and if they had supported it, their party would have taught them a lesson,” he said.

After discussion in the absence of Congress MLAs, the House unanimously passed the resolution. PTI TKP ARU