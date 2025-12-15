Chhattisgarh assembly pays tribute to former Lok Sabha speaker Shivraj Patil

Raipur, Dec 15 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Monday paid tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Union Minister Shivraj Patil, who passed away on December 12, describing him as an able administrator and a dignified public figure.

The House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader, who hailed from Latur in Maharashtra.

As soon as the House proceedings began for the day, Speaker Raman Singh mentioned the demise of Patil and paid tribute to him.

The Speaker said Patil remained actively associated with public life for several decades.

Recalling his long political career, Singh said the late leader was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times consecutively and held charge of several important ministries.

He also noted Patil's significant contribution to the introduction of television broadcasts of parliamentary proceedings.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Patil had held the important responsibility of Union Home Minister in the then Manmohan Singh-led government.

He discharged his responsibilities with great sensitivity at a time when the country was facing serious internal and external security challenges, Sai said.

The Chief Minister also recalled Patil's long public and political life representing Latur, and said he played an important role in helping the region cope with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

Leader of the Opposition Charan Das Mahant described Patil as a stalwart of parliamentary democracy and a role model for lawmakers.

He said Patil had a deep understanding of law and the Constitution. He upheld democratic traditions with grace, maintained dignity in public life and commanded respect for his balanced conduct and simplicity. PTI TKP NSK