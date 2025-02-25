Chhattisgarh assembly pays tributes to Manmohan Singh

Raipur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who died in December last year.

As soon as the proceedings began, Speaker Raman Singh mentioned Singh's demise.

The former prime minister is considered the pioneer of economic liberalization and reforms, he noted.

Dr Singh's role in taking the Indian economy to new heights was unforgettable, the Speaker said, adding that he was always known as a person with a humble and soft-spoken nature and simplicity.

With his death, the country lost a senior politician, skilled administrator and an economist, the Speaker added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described Manmohan Singh as an extraordinary scholar and a humble person.

"I was fortunate to learn a lot from Dr Manmohan Singh while I was an MP. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about him at the end of Dr Singh's Rajya Sabha tenure is still memorable," Sai added.

"Manmohan Singh voted on a bill even while sitting in a wheelchair, which is an example of how conscious an MP should be of his responsibilities. He came to the House to give strength to democracy," the CM said.

An extraordinary scholar, Manmohan Singh handled several key responsibilities in public life. He was the Governor of the Reserve Bank, finance minister at the Centre and prime minister, Sai said, adding, "His life will always be an inspiration to all of us." Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also paid homage to Dr Singh and recalled his contribution.

The members observed silence for a few minutes as a mark of respect for the departed leader and then the Speaker adjourned the House for five minutes. PTI TKP KRK