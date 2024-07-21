Chhattisgarh assembly session: Cong looks to target BJP govt on law and order situation

Raipur, Jul 21 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly, scheduled to begin on Monday, is expected to be a stormy affair with the opposition Congress gearing up to corner the ruling BJP on the "deteriorating" law and order situation among other issues.

The Congress said it will gherao the state assembly on July 24 to protest against the alleged deteriorating law and order situation, particularly the violence in Balodabazar city last month.

The monsoon session with five sittings will conclude on July 26.

Addressing a press conference here, state Congress chief Deepak Baij on Sunday said the last seven months of the Vishnu Deo Sai government saw four incidents of firing in the state capital, and inter-state gangsters have been spreading tentacles in Chhattisgarh.

Baij claimed 300 cases of rape, 80 incidents of gangrapes and more than 200 murders were reported in the state in seven months.

"There have been countless incidents of stabbing, looting, robbery and chain-snatching. The BJP has failed to protect the common man," he claimed.

While the previous Congress government strengthened the law and order situation in the state, the Sai government has destroyed it in just seven months, he said, accusing the state home minister of making empty statements.

The Congress will gherao the state assembly on July 24 to wake the BJP government from slumber, Baij said.

Targeting the BJP government, Baij said the state government has failed to provide pure drinking water and proper healthcare facilities.

About 11,000 people are suffering from diarrhoea, and more than 22,000 people were diagnosed with malaria in Bastar, Surguja, Jashpur, Kawardha and other areas, he claimed.

More than 10 persons have died of diarrhoea, and 12 have succumbed to malaria in tribal areas in the last 10 days, the Congress leader said.

Instead of taking steps to fight against these diseases, the state government is denying the deaths, Baij said, adding that the Congress will raise the issue in the assembly.