Chhattisgarh assembly witnesses uproar as Congress seeks discussion on law and order situation

Raipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Uproar prevailed in the Chhattisgarh assembly on Tuesday as opposition Congress slammed the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government, claiming that the law and order situation had collapsed and people were not safe anywhere in the state.

Raising the issue of law and order in the state assembly in the Zero Hour, the Congress legislators sought a discussion on it as they moved an adjournment motion notice.

Due to the pandemonium, the proceedings had to be adjourned twice briefly and the Congress legislators were also suspended after they trooped into the well of the House as the chair disallowed their demand of discussion.

Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant, former minister Umesh Patel, Kawasi Lakhma and Anila Bhedia, alleged that incidents of abduction, murder and crime against women were on rise in the state.

Chhattisgarh, which was known as the 'rice bowl' of the country, has now become 'apradh garh' (den of crimes), they claimed.

Naxal incidents were also on the rise since the double engine government came to power in the state, the opposition members said.

In Kabirdham, the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds Home portfolio, three back to back incidents of murder took place, they said, demanding discussion on the adjournment motion notice.

Assembly Speaker Raman Singh disallowed their demand that led to an uproar as opposition members started sloganeering.

Amid uproar, the speaker adjourned the proceedings twice for five minutes each in quick succession.

As the proceedings resumed, Leader of Opposition Mahant and other opposition members continued to raise their demand.

The opposition members started sloganeering and entered the well of the House and were automatically suspended as per assembly rules. Their suspension was later revoked. PTI TKP NP