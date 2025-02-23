Chhattisgarh assembly's budget session to begin on Monday

Raipur, Feb 23 (PTI) The budget session of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will begin on Monday, and the state's budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be tabled on March 3.

Addressing a press conference, Speaker Raman Singh on Sunday said the session would commence with Governor Ramen Deka's address at 11.05 am on Monday.

He said the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address is proposed for February 27 and 28.

State Finance Minister OP Chaudhary will present the budget for 2025-26 on March 3, he said.

Singh said the third supplementary budget for 2024-25 will be tabled in the House on Monday, and a discussion will take place on February 25.

The session with 17 sittings will conclude on March 21.

He said that 2,367 notices of questions were received from legislators, and these include 1,220 starred and 1,147 un-starred questions.

Singh said that 122 notices were received for call attention motion. PTI TKP ARU