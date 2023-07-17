Chhattisgarh Assembly's monsoon session from July 18; BJP to bring no-trust motion

Raipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly's monsoon session will begin on Tuesday and it is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looking to corner the Congress government on a number of issues, including alleged scams, and also bring a no-trust motion ahead of polls.

It will be the last session of the Assembly before the state goes to polls by the year-end.

The BJP has decided to corner the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation on several issues, including alleged scams and agitations being staged by contractual employees of government departments demanding regularisation of service.

The main Opposition party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Congress government during the four-day-long session.

“The people of Chhattisgarh are angry with the Congress government and its policies. We will raise the voice of people in the House. The BJP will raise the issue of scams related to coal, liquor, land, ration and the Public Service Commission that happened under the Baghel government,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel of the BJP told PTI on Monday.

He alleged the Congress has failed to fulfil its promises made ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

Thousands of contractual employees (of various government departments) have taken to streets demanding regularisation of service, he said, adding the BJP will seek answers from the administration on the issue.

The saffron outfit has already announced it will regularise the services of contractual employees if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chandel said his party will also bring a no-confidence motion against the government during the session and "expose" the ruling Congress, which he claimed is dipped in corruption.

The session is scheduled to end on July 21. PTI TKP ARU RSY