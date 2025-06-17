Chhattisgarh assembly's monsoon session to start on July 14

Raipur, Jun 17 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh assembly will begin on July 14, an official said on Tuesday.

"The 6th session of the sixth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will have five sittings. It will conclude on July 18. Works pertaining to financial and government affairs will be done during the session," as per a notification issued by Dinesh Sharma, Secretary of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

The ruling BJP has 54 MLAs in the 90-member House, followed by 35 MLAs of Congress and one member of the Gondwana Gantantra Party. PTI TKP NSK