Chhattisgarh ATS arrests 3 Bangladeshi brothers from Mumbai for illegal stay

Raipur, Feb 10 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh police's anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has arrested three Bangladeshi brothers who were staying in India illegally and were planning to travel to Iraq after obtaining visas using forged documents, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Mohammad Ismail (27), Sheikh Akbar (23) and Sheikh Sajan (22), natives of Jessore district in Bangladesh, were arrested from Mumbai, said Rajshri Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Chhattisgarh ATS.

She said the ATS swung into action after it received input that the siblings, who were staying in the Tikrapara area of Raipur, had travelled to Mumbai on a train on January 26 and had planned to go to Iraq from there using forged documents.

The trio were apprehended with the help of the Mumbai ATS from the Pydhonie area and were brought to Raipur on Monday, the official said.

Mishra said the team recovered Indian passports, Aadhaar and PAN cards, voter IDs and Iraq visas from the brothers.

During interrogation, the brothers informed that they had planned to travel to Baghdad on the pretext of "ziyarat" (religious tour) and hide there, she said, adding that the family members of the accused live in Bangladesh.

The official said the trio had allegedly got Aadhaar and PAN cards and voter IDs using forged documents during their stay in Raipur, and they also procured forged birth certificates using fake mark sheets with the help of one Mohammed Arif, who runs a computer centre in Raipur.

Investigations have revealed that many people have travelled to Iraq using fake documents they procured with Arif's help, and they haven't returned, she said.

Arif and others are being interrogated in this connection, she added.

The official said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will), 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) and others of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Indian Passport Act with Tikrapara police station here. PTI TKP ARU