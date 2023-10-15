Chhattisgarh: Baghel, TS Singh Deo in Congress' first list of 30 candidates

Raipur: The Congress party released it first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls on Sunday.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from Patan while Deputy CM TS Singh Deo has been fielded from Ambikapur seat.
Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.
Of the 20 seats going to polls in the first phase, the Congress had won 19 in the 2018 polls. Rajnandgaon seat was won by Singh, who had defeated Karuna Shukla by a margin of 16,933 votes.
Baghel on Saturday told reporters that the Aam Aadmi Party is the B team (of the BJP) here.
It is trying to damage the Congress," he claimed.
Incidentally, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is an ally of the Congress in the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).