Chhattisgarh: Barrel grenade launcher rifles, gelatin rods recovered from Naxal dumps

Sukma, Aug 18 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday recovered a huge cache of explosives from Maoist dumps at two separate places in the forests of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The seized ammunition includes barrel grenade launcher BGL rifles, BGL cells, gelatin rods, detonators and a large quantity of other explosives, he said.

The dumps were unearthed when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, and local police was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation in the forests of Metaguda in Kistaram and Birabhatti villages under Bhejji police station limits.

A generator, printer, and Maoist uniforms were also seized. PTI COR NSK