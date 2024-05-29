Chhattisgarh: Bemetara collector orders shutting of production at blast-hit explosives unit

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh), May 29 (PTI) Days after a massive blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, the local administration on Wednesday ordered the shutting of production and "allied activities" in the unit.

One person was killed and at least six were injured in a blast at Special Blasts Limited near Pirda village in Berla development block on May 25, where rescuers had also found body parts in the debris.

According to the district administration, eight workers have been missing after the blast and body parts found at the debris have been sent for DNA examination to identify them.

Bemetara Collector Ranbir Sharma in an order on Wednesday said, "The explosion at the Special Blasts Limited has claimed lives. In view of public safety after the incident, it has been ordered to shut production and allied activities in the factory till further orders." The factory management will have to ensure security of explosive materials stored there, it added.

The district administration has also issued an order of a magisterial probe into the incident as announced earlier by the state government.

As per the order issued on Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Berla area), Bemetara district, Pinkey Manhar has been appointed the investigation officer of the magisterial probe.

The terms of reference of the probe include cause of the explosion, examination of safety measures arranged by the factory management, details of license, storage and use, and determining responsibility if there is any fault or negligence found in connection with the incident, it said.

The investigation officer will have to submit a report within 45 days, it added.

Officials earlier said an FIR connection in the incident will be lodged after the magisterial probe.

The state government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

The collector had earlier said the factory management was instructed to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of eight missing workers.

The compensation announced by the state government for the deceased will be given to kin of the missing workers after the DNA examination of the body parts found in the debris, he added. PTI COR TKP GK