Chhattisgarh: BJP ahead in Bastar Lok Sabha seat

Raipur: The BJP is ahead in Bastar Lok Sabha seat as per the trends available for one of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state after the initial round of counting of votes, an official said.

Counting of votes began at 33 centres at 8 am on Tuesday and postal ballots were counted in the first half-an-hour.

In Bastar, the contest is between Congress' firebrand leader Kawasi Lakhma and BJP's Mahesh Kashyap, a newcomer Local news channels reported that in the high-profile Raipur seat, BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal was leading over Congress' Vikas Upadhyay.

The BJP won 10 of the 11 seats in the three general elections from 2004 to 2014. In the 2019 polls, the BJP bagged nine seats, while the Congress won two.