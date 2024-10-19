Chhattisgarh: BJP fields former MP Sunil Soni for Raipur City South assembly bypoll

Raipur, Oct 19 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Saturday announced the candidature of former MP Sunil Soni for the bypoll to Raipur City South assembly seat in Chhattisgarh scheduled for November 13.

Advertisment

The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha from Raipur seat.

"Soni's name was finalized for Raipur City South bypoll by the BJP's Central Election Committee in New Delhi," a spokesperson of the party's state unit said.

Soni, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 for the first time, was among four sitting MPs who were denied tickets by the BJP for the 2024 general elections. He was mayor of Raipur from 2003 to 2010 and also was chairperson of Raipur Development Authority in the past.

Advertisment

Raipur City South assembly seat is a BJP fortress, with the party holding it since the constituency came into existence in 2008. Brijmohan Agrawal has been the only MLA from the seat since. Incidentally, Agrawal has been an MLA for eight terms since 1990, when the state was part of Madhya Pradesh.

Observers said Soni is considered close to Agrawal and the latter's support would benefit him in the bypoll.

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP had registered a landslide victory winning 54 seats in the 90-member House, unseating the Bhupesh Baghel government. The Congress could manage to win just 35 seats.

Advertisment

As per officials, there are 2,70,936 electors in the constituency, comprising 1,33,713 males, 1,37,171 females and 52 transgenders.

A total of 253 polling booths have been set up for the bypoll, while five companies of security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the bypoll, the result of which will be declared on November 23. PTI TKP BNM