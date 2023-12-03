Chhattisgarh: BJP leading in 23 seats, Congress ahead in 18 seats

Raipur: The BJP was ahead in 23 seats and the ruling Congress was leading in 18 seats in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly, the Election Commission said.

Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.

Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.