Chhattisgarh: BJP leading in 9 Lok Sabha seats, Cong in 2

Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was ahead in nine Lok Sabha seats and the Congress in two, as per the latest trends available for all 11 constituencies in the state where counting of votes was underway on Tuesday.

The counting of votes was being held at 33 centres in the state since 8 am.

In the high-profile Rajnandgaon seat, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading by 2,402 votes over BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey.

In the key Raipur seat, BJP's influential leader Brijmohan Agrawal was leading by a margin of 13,823 votes over Congress' Vikas Upadhyay.

In Durg, BJP's sitting MP Vijay Baghel was ahead over his nearest rival Rajendra Sahu of the Congress by 2,483 votes.

In the Naxalite-hit Bastar seat (reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates), BJP's Mahesh Kashyap was leading by a margin of 269 votes over Congress firebrand leader Kawasi Lakhma.

In Korba seat, Congress' Jyotsna Mahant, wife of incumbent Leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant, was leading by 6,775 votes over BJP's Saroj Pandey.

The BJP was leading in Bilaspur, Mahasamund, Kanker (ST), Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Caste-reserved), Raigarh (SC), and Surguja (ST) seats.

The BJP won 10 of the 11 seats in the state in the three general elections from 2004 to 2014.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP bagged nine seats, while the Congress won two. PTI TKP GK