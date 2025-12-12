Chhattisgarh BJP MLA slams Mamata Banerjee over anti-Shah remarks

Raipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Senior BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh Ajay Chandrakar on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her critical remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that end of her political career was certain.

Talking to reporters here, he maintained Banerjee has no right to use abusive language against the BJP or its leadership.

Asked about her critical remarks on Shah, a senior BJP leader, Chandrakar, a former state minister, said. "She is like Tadka and Surasa (both depicted as demons in the epic Ramayana) for Bengal. One should think before making such comments about the Union Home Minister." "What has she given to Bengal? This issue should be pondered over. The honourable Home Minister (Shah) has said the Prime Minister and a Chief Minister cannot be decided by 'ghuspaithiye' (infiltrators). Mamata ji cannot issue threats. Those days are gone," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that the political end of Banerjee, who faces assembly polls in her state in the first half of 2026, was certain.

Addressing a rally in Nadia district' in West Bengal on Thursday, Banerjee described Shah as "dangerous" and warned that she would sit on an indefinite 'dharna' if even a single eligible voter's name was excluded during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in her state.

"The country's home minister is dangerous. His two eyes send a message of disaster - in one eye you see Duryodhan, and in the other, Dushasan," the TMC leader said. PTI TKP RSY