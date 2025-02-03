Chhattisgarh BJP unveils manifesto for urban body polls, makes slew of promises to women

Raipur, Feb 3 (PTI) The BJP on Monday released its manifesto for the February 11 elections to urban civic bodies in Chhattisgarh, promising a rebate of 25 per cent in tax on properties owned by women, expansion of 'pink toilets' in market places and free Wi-Fi facility in schools and colleges.

The ruling party also promised distribution of free sanitary pads to female students in schools and colleges, and sickle cell (a blood disorder) screening centres in all municipal corporation areas.

The 34-page manifesto, titled 'Atal Vishwas Patra', was jointly released by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his deputy Arun Sao, state BJP president Kiran Singh Deo, MLA and former minister Amar Agarwal, who is convenor of the drafting committee, and MLA Sunil Soni.

The pre-poll document, comprising 20-key promises, was unveiled at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state BJP office in Raipur and dedicated to the birth centenary of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Elections to 173 urban civic bodies in the state, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 49 councils and 114 nagar panchayats, will be held in a single phase on February 11.

Highlighting the key promises, Kiran Singh Deo said his party will make a new law for the ownership of "Nazool" land (real estate owned by the government that is used for public purposes) so that all lease holders can be made landowners.

The stalled Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) projects and construction of the currently approved 3 lakh PMAY-U houses will be expedited, he assured.

A special rebate of 25 per cent in property tax will be provided on properties registered in the name of women. Those who pay property tax before the 7th of every month will be given a special discount of 10 per cent, the state BJP president maintained.

"We will set up 'Mayor Samman Nidhi' in every municipal corporation, under which 40 candidates who will qualify for UPSC main examination will be given an encouragement amount of Rs 1 lakh each," he said.

The party promised to expand "pink toilet" facilities for women in market places and provide free Wi-Fi connection in schools and colleges.

A financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be provided through PM Svanidhi, a central government scheme, to support street vendors.

"We will establish smart vending zones, food streets and formulate a proper policy, which will promote street trade," Kiran Singh Deo said.

"We will establish utensils bank in every municipal corporation for self-help groups (SHGs). Besides, we will provide loans up to Rs 2.5 lakh and free training to SHG beneficiaries of 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana' (a state scheme for women) so that they become economically empowered and self-reliant," he said.

"We will launch 'My City App' to ensure all services of the municipal corporation are available online. We will set up an integrated service centre in every zone so that people do not have to visit the corporation office frequently to get their work done," Kiran Singh Deo said.

"We will make Chhattisgarh a sickle cell anemia-free state. We will set up screening centres in corporation areas and issue sickle cell anemia identity cards to all patients," the BJP leader said.

The other promises included improving tap water system to provide clean water to every household, connecting ponds to STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants), parking lots for cars and two-wheelers on government land, public libraries on the lines of Nalanda Parisar (a hi-tech government library in Raipur for students appearing in competitive exams).

Also, one-time settlement for pending property tax without charging penalty or interest through Samadhan Yojna and proper arrangements for basic facilities like electricity, roads, toilets, drinking water in commercial centres of every municipal body. PTI TKP RSY