Chhattisgarh: BJP's Devendra Pratap Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha

Raipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Pratap Singh on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the only Rajya Sabha seat from Chhattisgarh for which election will be held on February 27.

The ruling party chose Singh as its candidate in place of its incumbent Rajya Sabha member from the state, Saroj Pandey.

He submitted his papers to assembly secretary and election officer Dinesh Sharma in the afternoon.

Singh was accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, other ministers and Saroj Pandey as he reached the Vidhan Sabha complex.

Devendra Pratap Singh is a scion of the erstwhile Gond tribal royal family and an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. His great grandfather Raja Chakradhar Singh was famous as a patron of classical dance and music.

Singh is at present a member of the Zila Panchayat of Lailunga in Raigarh district. He is also a member of the Railway Hindi Advisory Committee.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, BJP MP Pandey's term is set to expire. The other four MPs are KTS Tulsi, Phulodevi Netam, Ranjeet Rajan and Rajiv Shukla, all from the Congress.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the ruling BJP has 54 MLAs while the Congress has 35. The Gondwana Gantantra Party has one member.