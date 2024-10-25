Chhattisgarh: BJP's Sunil Soni files nomination papers for Raipur City South bypoll

Raipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Sunil Soni, BJP candidate for Chhattisgarh's Raipur City South assembly seat bypoll, on Friday filed his nomination papers.

The bypoll is scheduled for November 13, while results will be declared on November 23.

Soni filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Vshnu Deo Sai, state BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo, Deputy CM Arun Sao, Raipur Lok Sabha Member Brijmohan Agrawal and others.

Addressing the well-attended nomination rally, CM Sai said, "Raipur City South is the fortress of the BJP. The party has been winning this seat for the last 35 years. It is the assembly segment of undefeated BJP warrior Brijmohan Agrawal." "To fulfil BJP's dream of good governance and development in Raipur City South seat, Soni has to win," he added.

The bypoll was necessitated after Brijmohan Agrawal was elected to the Lok Sabha from Raipur.

A total of 46 candidates, including Soni, submitted nomination papers on the last day for the process, which started on October 18. Scrutiny will be done on October 28 and withdrawal of nominations can be done till October 30.

Soni will take on Congress' Aksh Sharma, who filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

"There are 2,70,936 electors in the constituency, comprising 1,33,713 males, 1,37,171 females and 52 transgenders. A total of 253 polling booths have been set up for the bypoll, while five companies of security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order," an official said. PTI COR BNM