Chhattisgarh: 15 killed as bus falls into soil mine pit in Durg

Durg: At least 15 people were killed and more than a dozen injured -- all employees of a private firm -- as the bus they were travelling in fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday night, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari police station limits when the victims, employees of a distillery company, were returning home after work, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

As per preliminary information, the bus with more than 30 people onboard skidded off the road and plunged into the 40 feet deep 'murum' mine, he said.

"Initially 11 deaths were reported in the accident. Later four more persons died in the hospital," he added.

Advertisment

Murum, a type of soil, is mostly used for construction.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni area) Harish Patil said.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Advertisment

Visuals of the spot showed the bus turned turtle after falling down and a rescue operation underway to evacuate trapped passengers.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and said adequate arrangements have been made for treatment of the injured people.

"Received the news about death of 11 employees of a private company in a bus accident. I pray that departed souls rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family members," Sai said.