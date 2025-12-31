Chhattisgarh cabinet approves amendments to Industrial Development Policy

Raipur, Dec 31 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved significant amendments to the state's Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 to make it more competitive, transparent and investment-friendly as compared to other states, officials said.

The cabinet, during its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, also decided to implement the Police Commissionerate system in Raipur metropolitan police district with effect from January 23, they said.

The amended industrial development policy aims to boost industrial and service-sector growth while creating new employment opportunities, with a key focus on ensuring sustainable and quality jobs to domicile of Chhattisgarh.

New provisions have been introduced related to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) reimbursement and employment generation incentives. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units in special sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing, electronics, artificial intelligence, and information technology, that generate employment for more than 50 persons will also be eligible for wage-linked incentives for employing local residents of Chhattisgarh, it said.

Computer-based testing infrastructure, e-commerce and app-based aggregators, and NABL-accredited diagnostic laboratories have been brought under the policy framework, enabling them to avail incentives and subsidies, it said.

To accelerate tourism and healthcare infrastructure development, incentive-based amendments have been approved for setting up five-star hotels in Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur, and three-star hotels in other districts. It also decided to promote the establishment of large private multi-specialty hospitals in the state, he said.

The institutions ranked among the top 100 in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings will be eligible for special incentives if they establish campuses in Chhattisgarh as per the amendments, it said.

The cabinet also approved to hike the incentive amount for usna (parboiled) rice milling from Rs 20 per quintal to Rs 40 per quintal for rice millers.

To receive the incentive, millers will now be required to undertake milling for a minimum of two months instead of the earlier requirement of three months, it said.

The cabinet also gave nod to grant a 50 per cent rebate on lifetime road tax on vehicles sold during the 9th Auto Expo, scheduled to be held at the Science College Ground, Raipur, from January 20 to February 5, it said. PTI TKP NP