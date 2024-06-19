Chhattisgarh cabinet nod to reorganise 5 key development bodies

Raipur, Jun 19 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to reorganise five key authorities constituted for the development of tribals, SCs, OBCs, and rural population, officials said on Wednesday.

This decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya.

Bastar Area Tribal Development Authority, Surguja Area Tribal Development Authority, Mid-Area Tribal Development Authority, Scheduled Caste Development Authority and Chhattisgarh State Rural and OBC Development Authority will be reorganised, an official added.

The reorganisation is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of these authorities responsible for public facility-related works in specific areas.

"These authorities will now operate under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, with a local MLA appointed as vice president and other regional MLAs serving as members. The Principal Secretary or Secretary to the Chief Minister will act as the Member Secretary for all five authorities," the official said.

Historically, the Bastar, Surguja, and Scheduled Caste Development Authorities were established by the BJP government in 2004-05, with the Chhattisgarh State Rural and Other Backward Classes Area Development Authority following in 2012.

These authorities, chaired by the Chief Minister, played a crucial role in the development of tribal, SC-dominated areas, and rural regions.

However, changes introduced in 2019 under the Congress government reduced their significance and efficiency due to a lack of transparency and monitoring. To address these issues, the current cabinet has approved a reorganisation and updated funding rules, according to the official.

Additionally, a resolution passed in February 2023 during the Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget session extended the jurisdiction of the Central Area Tribal Development Authority to include all plain areas of the state where tribals constitute more than 25 per cent of the population.

The Cabinet has also approved the Guest Lecturer Policy-2024 for the Higher Education Department, he said. PTI TKP NSK