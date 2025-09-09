Chhattisgarh cabinet okays amendments to Solar Energy Policy; doubles honorarium for retired journos

Raipur, Sep 9 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to amend its Solar Energy Policy to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and promote renewable energy, state's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said on Tuesday.

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhawan) this afternoon, he said.

"To reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and promote renewable energy, the cabinet approved necessary amendments to the state's solar energy policy," he said.

The revised policy will remain in force till 2030, or until a new solar policy is introduced, he said.

Solar energy projects will now receive priority industry status under the state's industrial policy, he said.

Investors will be entitled to a range of incentives and concessions, including interest subsidies, capital cost subsidy for micro-industries, GST reimbursement for small, medium, and large industries, concessions in electricity duty and stamp duty, subsidy for preparation of project reports, relaxation in land use conversion fees, and concessions on land allotted from the state's land bank, he said.

Premium exemptions will be provided on land for entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and members of the third gender community. Benefits such as employment-linked subsidies for employing persons with disabilities, and special packages for mega and ultra-mega projects will also be provided, he added.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to appoint Sneha Girepunje, wife of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje who attained martyrdom in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Sukma on June 9, 2025, to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state police service on compassionate grounds, honouring his supreme sacrifice and indomitable courage, he said.

In another major decision, the monthly honorarium provided under the Chhattisgarh Senior Journalists' Samman Nidhi scheme for retired journalists has been doubled from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. This hike was earlier announced in the state budget for 2025-26, he said.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Rita Shandilya, currently a member and acting chairperson of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, as the new chairperson of the commission, he said. PTI TKP NP