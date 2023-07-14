Chhattisgarh cabinet reshuffle: Singh Deo gets Energy, Markam assigned SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Development departments

Raipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Ahead of Assembly elections which are due this year-end, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reshuffled his cabinet on Friday following the induction of former state Congress chief Mohan Markam as a minister.

As per an official notification, newly-appointed deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo has been assigned one more department – Energy -- along with Public Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, 20-point implementation and Commercial Taxes (GST) which he already held.

The Energy department was earlier being held by Baghel himself.

Markam has been assigned the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and Minorities Development departments.

Earlier this portfolio was held by Presmsai Singh Tekam who resigned on Thursday.

Two other departments held by Tekam -- School Education and Cooperative -- have been allotted to Ravindra Choubey, who will also continue to hold Panchayat and Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Water Resources and Anicut departments.

However, Agriculture Development, Farmers Welfare and Bio Technology departments which Choubey held have been given to minister Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Sahu will continue to hold his existing portfolios of Home, Jail, Public Works Department, Tourism. Dharmik Nyas And Dharmasvs.

Earlier in the day, Markam (56), an MLA from Kondagaon, took oath as minister at Raj Bhavan.

Markam, who was president of the state Congress since June 2019, was on Wednesday replaced with the party's Bastar MP Deepak Baij.

As per the Constitutional provision, the strength of the cabinet of Chhattisgarh cannot exceed 13 including the chief minister. The current strength is 13. PTI TKP KRK