Raipur, Dec 21 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh cabinet will be expanded on Friday with the induction of nine ministers, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said here.

Nine MLAs will be sworn in as ministers at the Raj Bhavan, he told reporters on Thursday.

Currently, the cabinet has three members -- chief minister Sai and two deputy CMs.

The BJP came back to power in the state by ousting the Congress in the last month's assembly elections.