Chhattisgarh cabinet to be expanded tomorrow, 9 ministers to be inducted: CM

Raipur, Dec 21 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh cabinet will be expanded on Friday with the induction of nine ministers, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said here.

Advertisment

Nine MLAs will be sworn in as ministers at the Raj Bhavan at 11:45am, he told reporters on Thursday.

Brijmohan Agrawal, Ramvichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyambihari Jaiswal, OP Chaudhary, Tank Ram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade will take oath as ministers, he added.

"Very soon portfolios will be allotted. One more cabinet berth will be filled later," CM Sai told reporters. Chhattisgarh can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM.

Advertisment

Currently, the cabinet has three members -- chief minister Sai and two deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma. They were sworn in on December 13.

The BJP came back to power in the state by ousting the Congress in the Assembly polls held on November 7 and 17. Results were declared on December 3.

The BJP won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly, while the Congress emerged victorious on 35 seats, down from the 68 it won in the 2018 edition. PTI TKP KRK BNM BNM