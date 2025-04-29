Chhattisgarh: candidates who clear UPSC mains exam to get Rs 1 lakh

Raipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Candidates from Chhattisgarh who clear the `mains examination' of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be given Rs 1 lakh as an incentive, the state government has announced.
On the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the urban administration department on Monday issued a letter to all municipal commissioners in this regard, said an official statement.
The letter stated that Rs 1 lakh can be paid from the Mayor's fund as 'Mayor Samman Nidhi' to such candidates.
Five candidates from Chhattisgarh cleared the UPSC 2024 mains examination this month. The results were declared on April 22.
These candidates are: Poorva Agarwal (Raipur, 65th rank), Arpan Chopra (Mungeli, 313th rank), Mansi Jain (Jagdalpur, 444th rank), Keshav Garg (Ambikapur, 496th rank) and Shachi Jaiswal (654th rank).
With their hard work and dedication, these candidates not only achieved individual success but also made Chhattisgarh proud, the statement said.
The incentive of Rs 1 lakh was part of his government's commitment to motivate the youth to join civil services, CM Sai was quoted as saying.
"This incentive will not only honor the hard work of candidates, but also awaken a spirit of enthusiasm and competition towards UPSC preparation among other youth. Our goal is to create a favorable and inspiring environment for civil services examinations in Chhattisgarh," Sai said. PTI TKP KRK