Chhattisgarh: Case registered against 21 persons for assaulting three men over `black magic'

Raipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Nearly three months after three men were brutally assaulted for allegedly practicing so-called black magic in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police have registered a case against 21 persons.

The alleged incident took place on March 13 in Khatti village under Abhanpur police station limits, but the First Information Report was registered on June 9 following a court's order, a senior police official said here on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made yet.

As per the FIR, Naresh Kumar Sahu, Amar Singh Sahu and his son Tilak Sahu were held captive by the accused, beaten up, paraded semi-naked and robbed of money and other belongings.

The victims also alleged that the accused forced them to wear garlands of slippers and their faces were blackened.

After parading the trio through the village, they were made to sit naked in a square and beaten with shoes, slippers and sticks throughout the night. The accused also allegedly rubbed red chili powder on their wounds.

The police allegedly refused to register an FIR at first, forcing the victims to seek judicial intervention.

Investigation is underway, said Raipur senior superintendent of police Lal Umed Singh. PTI TKP KRK