Chhattisgarh: CIMS dean, medical superintendent suspended over financial irregularities

Bilaspur, Sep 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) dean KK Sahare and medical superintendent SK Nayak were suspended on Monday for alleged involvement in financial irregularities and dereliction of duty.hattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal made the announcement after a meeting of the autonomous council of CIMS.

"No purchase details during the last three years were presented in the meeting. Income and expenditure details, including that under Ayushman scheme, were not properly mentioned. There was a possibility of huge financial irregularities. Therefore, a decision was taken in the meeting to investigate the purchases of the last three years," he said.

"It would not have been possible to conduct an impartial investigation in the presence of Dean Dr KK Sahare and MS Dr SK Nayak. Therefore, they were suspended. The Commissioner of Medical Education will investigate the matter," the minister added. PTI COR BNM