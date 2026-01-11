Chhattisgarh CM announces 3 per cent DA hike for state govt employees

Raipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees would be increased by 3 per cent, taking it to 58 per cent of the basic pay.

The hike will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh state government employees. Sai said the decision reflects his government’s commitment to their welfare.

In August last year, the Sai government had hiked the DA by 2 per cent, bringing it to 55 per cent of the basic pay.

Sai made the announcement at an event organised by the Chhattisgarh State Employees Union in Raipur, a government official said.

In his address at the programme, the CM said the state government has taken many important decisions in the interest of its employees in the past two years.

“By improving the transfer policy, promotion process, and workplace arrangements, the administration has been made more transparent, efficient, and employee-friendly. The formation of the Department of Good Governance and Convergence has further strengthened the people-centric governance system,” he said.

Special attention has been given to the timely payment of pensions, gratuities, and other superannuation benefits so that employees do not face any inconvenience at the time of retirement, he said.

“The state government has also provided a strong legislative foundation in establishing the Chhattisgarh Pension Fund, besides passing the Pension Fund Bill in the State Legislative Assembly,” Sai said.

The CM added that employees' efficiency has been enhanced through technological innovations, while training and capacity-building programmes are preparing them to adapt to changing times.