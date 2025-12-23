Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid for Kerala lynching victim’s family

Raipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of a migrant worker from the state who was killed in a mob lynching incident in Kerala.

Ramnarayan Baghel (31), a resident of Karhi village in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, was allegedly beaten to death on December 17 after being accused of involvement in theft at Kizhakeattappallam of Palakkad district in the southern state.

Describing the incident as unfortunate and inhuman, Sai, in a post on 'X' on Monday night, said, "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate and extremely inhumane incident that occurred with Ramnarayan Baghel, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, in Palakkad, Kerala. Such violence against any innocent citizen is a disgrace to civilised society." He urged the Kerala government to ensure the strictest legal action against those involved in this heinous crime, so that such inhuman incidents don't recur.

"The Chhattisgarh government stands firmly with the bereaved family with full sensitivity in this difficult time. I have announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family," he wrote.

Sai stated that the deceased man's family members were immediately sent to Kerala, and arrangements have been made to bring his body to his native village with due respect.

The remains will be brought to Chhattisgarh by Tuesday, he added.

He reaffirmed that the Chhattisgarh government is fully committed to the safety, dignity and justice of its citizens and will extend all possible support to the victim's family.

According to Kerala police, five people have been arrested so far for allegedly beating Baghel to death on suspicion of theft. PTI TKP ARU