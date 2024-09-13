Chhattisgarh CM asks officials to act against land encroachment in Raipur

Raipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday expressed concern about complaints of land encroachment in state capital Raipur, and asked officials to take speedy action.

He was speaking at a conference of collectors and superintendents of police at the New Circuit House here where he reviewed the progress of various government schemes as well as the law and order situation, said an official release.

The CM expressed serious concern over complaints of encroachment by land mafia on government and private land in Raipur region, and instructed the police and revenue department to jointly monitor the issue and take swift action, the release said.

The CM also urged the collectors and SPs to coordinate effectively to ensure robust action in controlling crime across the state. The overall crime rate has fallen, he noted.

The Union Government has amended the Indian Penal Code, now known as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police officials must create awareness among people about the penal code, he said.

"Fear of law should be instilled in the minds of criminals, and justice should be ensured to the victims in a swift manner. The police must adopt a friendly attitude towards the common man, and police stations should foster an environment that assures citizens of assistance whenever they enter the facility," Sai said.

The CM emphasized the need to encourage social policing in a new way to curb crime, the release further said.

He also called for strict measures to ensure "end-to-end action" against cow smuggling and drug abuse.

A campaign should be launched against illegal transportation and sale of alcohol, gambling, betting and cannabis smuggling, the chief minister said.

Sai noted that while the crime rate has declined in the Bilaspur police range, there is still room for improvement in police efficiency there. Similarly, he emphasized the need for greater efforts in the Durg police range, expressing dissatisfaction over murder and robbery cases remaining unsolved even after more than six months.

He lauded certain achievements in the Rajnandgaon police range, like the effective implementation of the 'Trinetra' CCTV camera surveillance app and action taken in chit fund cases, but remarked that more efforts were needed, the release said.

The CM voiced concern over increasing road accidents and asked the police to create awareness about traffic rules.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja and other senior officials were present at the two-day conference which ended on Friday. PTI TKP KRK