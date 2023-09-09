Chhattisgarh CM Baghel lays foundation stone for 700-bed hospital building in Raipur

Raipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 700-bed integrated modern hospital building, which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 322 crore here, an official said.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone during a function held at Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College (JNMC) auditorium, where he also inaugurated the institution's diamond jubilee celebration, the official said.

The main diamond jubilee celebration of JNMC will be held on December 23 and 24, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said there has been a significant rise in health services in the state in the last five years and the scope and quality of these services have improved.

The state's health machinery is ready to deal with every crisis, and doctors and other medical staff have proved this during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister TS Singh Deo also expressed his views during the programme.

A seven-storey modern hospital building will come up on 70,896 sq meters area, and it will be equipped with firefighting systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) system, integrated building management system (iBMS) among other facilities. PTI COR ARU