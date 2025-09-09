Chhattisgarh CM chairs Unified Command meeting with focus on ending Naxalism

Raipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Unified Command to review the security situation and development works in the left wing extremism (LWE)-hit regions of the state, and said ending Naxalism was one of the two points discussed during it.

Sai said elaborate discussions were held during the meeting on the ongoing anti-Naxal operations and efforts to facilitate development in the affected areas.

The last such meeting chaired by the CM was held in June 2024.

State Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Dev Gautam, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Kumar Pingua were present for the meeting held at the Circuit House in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, a government statement said.

Senior officers from the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, SSB, CISF, the Indian Air Force and the state police also attended the meeting, which witnessed detailed discussions on the progress of anti-Naxal operations as well as ongoing development works, it said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, CM Sai said, "During the routine meeting of the unified command, we held elaborate discussions on two points. Our security forces have been fighting strongly against Naxalism and achieved unprecedented success in the last 20 months, neutralising their top cadres. We extended our gratitude to the jawans." Ending Naxalism was the other thing that was discussed, he said.

"We have to win the confidence of locals as well, for which we have to facilitate development there. We have started the Niyad Nellanar (your good village) scheme through which the benefits of government schemes are being provided in interior villages. So discussions were held on these two points," he said.

"I firmly believe that the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country by March 31, 2026, will be fulfilled," he said.

According to police, as a result of the aggressive strategy of the security forces, a total of 454 Maoists have been neutralised from December 2023 so far, more than 1,600 have been arrested and around 1,700 have surrendered.

Besides, 65 new security camps have been established during this period, they said.

Deputy CM Sharma said, the inter-state coordination, use of new technology, surrender process and other issues were discussed during the unified command meeting.

Besides, development works including expansion of railway lines and roads and setting up new schools in Naxal-affected areas were also discussed, he said.

"I want to clarify that we have said that we will eliminate armed Naxalism by March next year. Naxalism has different units. Its armed cadres will be wiped out by March. Subsequently, development and bringing back those who have been radicalised (to mainstream), all these processes will continue. We will do gap filling and ensure that there is no security vacuum," Sharma said, in response to a query.

"They (Naxalites) have been killing civilians just to show their existence. But they should remember, those who have committed this (civilian killing), the path of rehabilitation will be shut for them and stern action will be taken against them," he added.