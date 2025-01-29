Chhattisgarh CM condoles loss of lives in stampede at Maha Kumbh

Raipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives during stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and appealed to devotees to be patient and follow instructions of the local administration.

Multiple people were killed and many injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"The news of the deaths and injury to several devotees in the unfortunate stampede incident on the bank of Sangam in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured devotees," Sai in a post on X.

"All devotees are requested to maintain patience and follow the instructions of the local administration. Take holy bath at the ghat of Maa Ganga which is nearest to you in the mela," he said. PTI TKP GK