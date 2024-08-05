Chhattisgarh CM, Dy CM shower petals on kanwariyas from helicopter

Kawardha, Aug 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday showered petals on 'kanwariyas' from a helicopter in the state's Kawardha district, officials said.

'Kanwariyas' are Lord Shiva devotees who walk barefoot carrying water from the Ganga river to various places of worship during the month of Shravan.

"CM Sai visited Baba Bhoramdeo temple, a popular ancient temple of Lord Shiva, in Bhoramdeo town of the district during the ongoing auspicious month of Shravan and welcomed kanwariyas by showering flowers on them from a helicopter," a state government release said.

"This is the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh when a CM welcomed Shiv-bhakts by showering flowers from a helicopter. On the occasion, the CM also offered rituals at Bhoramdeo temple and prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the state. Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma met the devotees in the temple premises and distributed prasad to them," it said.

Visuals showed Sai and Sharma waving at kanwariyas from a helicopter, while flower petals were being showered from another helicopter.

In a veiled swipe at the previous Congress government in the state, CM Sai told reporters that sticks were used earlier against "sanatanis" in the area, while now flower petals were being showered.

Sharma defeated Congress leader Mohammad Akbar from Kawardha in the 2023 assembly polls. PTI COR TKP BNM