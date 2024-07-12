Chhattisgarh CM flags off 15 hi-tech interceptors; says accident prevention top priority

Raipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday flagged off 15 hi-tech interceptors and said preventing road accidents was among his government's top priorities.

The aim was to make people aware of traffic rules and regulations rather than just collecting fines from offenders, Sai added.

These interceptors have radar gun to detect speeding, breathalysers to check drunken driving, surveillance cameras for 360 degree monitoring, light intensity measuring instrument for headlight beam, glass transparency instrument and decibel meter to check noise pollution, a government official said.

"Preventing road accidents is among our top priorities and we are working in this direction by making the traffic system hi-tech. Traffic rules compliance while driving guarantees safe travel. Road safety is a collective responsibility as every year thousands of people lose their lives in road mishaps while many become permanently disabled," CM Sai said.

The issue can be addressed with the cooperation of all sections of society, Sai said, adding that these interceptors will prove effective in preventing road accidents.

The 15 interceptors will be deployed in Raipur, Balodabazar, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Durg, Bemetara, Rajnandgaon, Kabirdham, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Surguja, Jagdalpur and Kanker districts, the official said.

These vehicles have been purchased from Road Safety Fund on the recommendation of the State Level Road Safety Fund Management Committee, the official added.