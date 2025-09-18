Chhattisgarh CM flags off MEMU passenger rail service between Raipur and Rajim

Raipur, Sep 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday flagged off a MEMU passenger train service between Rajim and Raipur, and inaugurated the extension of the currently operational Raipur-Abhanpur MEMU service up to Rajim, officials said.

These Mainline Electric Multiple Unit services will significantly boost connectivity in the region, they added.

"The new service would benefit residents of Rajim, Gariaband, and Deobhog by offering them a convenient and low-cost travel option to the state capital. Students, employees and traders will find this train immensely useful," Sai said the flagging off event in Rajim.

"With this, Rajjim, also known as Chhattisgarh's 'Prayag', is now connected to the rail network. Travel between rural areas and Raipur has become easier, cheaper, and more convenient. Chhattisgarh has witnessed uninterrupted development for the past 19 months and rapid investments in railway infrastructure are shaping a new future for generations to come," the CM added.

Eight years ago, the region just had a narrow gauge service between Dhamtari and Raipur, he pointed out.

Railway projects costing Rs 45,000 crore are currently underway in Chhattisgarh, with Rs 7000 crore being earmarked in the 2025-26 state budget for for expanding and modernizing rail services, Sai said.

State forest minister Kedar Kashyap said the new service will strengthen connectivity to Rajim, boosting both tourism and religious travel.

A large number of passengers boarded the train for its maiden journey to Raipur.

According to South East Central Railway officials, the Raipur-Abhanpur-Raipur MEMU passenger train will now be extended to Rajim starting September 19.

Train No. 68766/68767 Rajim-Abhanpur-Raipur MEMU passenger will operate daily in both directions with an 8-coach rake comprising six general coaches and two power cars, the release said.