Chhattisgarh CM hails PM, Shah for CAA implementation; Cong slams move

Raipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday hailed the Centre for notifying the rules of Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the Narendra Modi government has opened the doors of India for the welfare and development of persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "By issuing the notification of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Modi government has opened the doors of India for the interests and development of the persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries. Under this, minorities from three neighbouring countries will now be able to get Indian citizenship".

"For this, I offer my best wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Sir and Honorable Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah," he added.

The BJP does whatever it says and the CAA has been implemented in the country, the state BJP unit said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress claimed the Modi government has notified the rules of CAA to divert people's attention from its failures.

"The Modi government has failed on all fronts in the last 10 years. To divert public attention from its failure, BJP has raised the issue of CAA. It took four years and three months for Modi government to notify the rules of the CAA passed by Parliament in December 2019," said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state communication wing.

The PM claims his government works in a very professional and time-bound manner but the time taken to notify the CAA rules is yet another example of the PM's lie, he added. PTI TKP BNM