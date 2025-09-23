Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates 51 women empowerment centres; calls it landmark step

Raipur, Sept 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inaugurated 51 'Mahatari Sadans' in rural areas dedicated to empowering women in rural areas and making them self-reliant.

Addressing the inaugural programme held at Kareli Badi village in Magarlod development block of Dhamtari district, Sai described the initiative as a landmark step for the progress of mothers and sisters in the state, according to a government statement.

The government had announced (last year) to set up dedicated centres for women in villages where they could come together for work in a safe, well-equipped space, the CM said, adding that the promise has been fulfilled.

The scheme has been launched under the state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

"The Mahatari Sadan scheme is an important step towards making Chhattisgarh a model of women-centric development. These centres will not only be the foundation of women's empowerment but also of the state's overall growth. They will become hubs of strength, dignity, and self-reliance for our mothers and sisters," said Sai.

The chief minister stated that these facilities will provide opportunities for education, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

"Women self-help groups (SHGs) will be engaged to promote economic activities, with training in tailoring, embroidery, weaving, handicrafts, agriculture-based practices, and digital literacy at Mahatari Sadans", he said.

Sai also handed over transfer certificates of the Mahatari Sadan set in Kareli Badi to members of the local Aastha Mahila Sankul Organisation, according to the government statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio, Revenue Minister Tankram Verma, and others attended.

The order for the construction of 179 Mahatari Sadans in village panchayats was issued last year, of which 51 have been completed.

In the first phase, construction of Mahtari Sadans has been initiated in every development block of the state, and within five years, all panchayats will have these facilities. PTI TKP NSK