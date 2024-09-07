Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates Chakradhar Samaroh

Raigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday inaugurated the ten-day 39th Chakradhar Samaroh, a music festival, here.

"Maharaja Chakradhar gave a new identity to Indian classical music," he said on this occasion while assuring that his government will extend all possible help to preserve the local art culture as well as traditional heritage.

Maharaja Chakradhar Singh, former ruler of Raigarh, was known as a patron of art and music.

Sai also announced the opening of a music college in Raigarh.

A booklet on rock paintings of Raigarh and an introduction booklet on the Chakradhar Samaroh were released at the chief minister's hands.

With the initiative of Raigarh MLA and Finance Minister O P Choudhary, the festival has become grand now, Sai further said.

The BJP government fulfilled its poll promise of purchasing 21 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers at the rate of Rs 3,100, while remuneration for `tendu' leaves was increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500 per standard sack, he said.

Under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, the government is transferring funds to the accounts of more than 70 lakh women, he noted.

He also mentioned other welfare measures such as Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nod to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for more than 8.5 lakh families in Chhattisgarh.

Sai also released a coffee-table book on research on Brahmi and Kharosthi scripts by Vinay Pandey.

Pandey presented a name plate in Brahmi script to the chief minister.

Ministers Ramvichar Netam and O P Choudhary too spoke on the occasion.