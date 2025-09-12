Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates 'Jaipur Foot' centre in Jagdalpur

Raipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the 36th permanent centre of Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the makers of the famed 'Jaipur Foot' (artificial limbs), in Jagdalpur in Bastar district.
The centre was inaugurated on Thursday, BMVSS media advisor Prakash Bhandari said.
"The chief minister inspected the manufacturing process of the Jaipur Foot, which has its presence in 44 countries besides India. The organization has so far rehabilitated 24 lakh persons in India and abroad. The CM fitted Jaipur Foot on the disabled and helped them to walk, thus ending their disabilities and bringing back dignity and mobility," Bhandari said.
Over the past few years, 12 'Jaipur Foot' camps were held in Naxal-affected areas of Dantewada, Sukhma, Narayanpur etc, BMVSS founder and the chief patron D R Mehta said.
"Holding camps in such disturbed areas was a challenge, but technicians and officials of BMVSS with the help of the district administration undertook the task of rehabilitating the disabled," Mehta said.
The function was attended by Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Forest and Climate Change minister Kedar Kashyap, Commerce minister Lakhan Lal Devangan and other leaders as well as BMVSS president Satish Mehta. PTI TKP BNM