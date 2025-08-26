Chhattisgarh CM invites Japanese firm to invest in food processing and electronics sectors

Raipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has invited Osaka-based firm SAS Sanwa Company to invest in the food processing and electronics sectors in the state.

During his ongoing tour of Japan, Sai proposed that the firm establish a state-of-the-art food processing unit along with an advanced electronics manufacturing facility, according to a release issued by the state government on Tuesday.

The chief minister said these projects will not only strengthen agro-value chains but also promote high-tech manufacturing and generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

The government is committed to ensuring an investor-friendly environment, streamlined processes, and full support at every stage, Sai said.

The proposed food processing unit would enable farmers to secure better value for their produce and give new strength to agri-based industries.

Simultaneously, the electronics manufacturing facility will transform Chhattisgarh into a hub of high-tech production and create opportunities for young people to engage in modern industries, the chief minister stated.

Sai expressed confidence that these investment projects will establish Chhattisgarh as a premier hub for industry and investment, not only in India but also at the global level, in the coming years.

The government's priorities are the prosperity of its people, the future of youth, and the trust of investors, and with this resolve, Chhattisgarh is steadily advancing on the path of sustainable development, he added. PTI TKP NSK