Chhattisgarh CM joins ‘Tiranga Yatra’, says all citizens are united in national interest

Raipur/Jashpur, May 17 (PTI) Citizens across Chhattisgarh took out ‘Tiranga Yatras’ on Saturday to honour the armed forces and celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai joining one such rally.

Sai attended a Tiranga Yatra in Charaidand village in his constituency Kunkuri in Jashpur district, where he said the yatra gives the message that all citizens are united in the national interest.

He also felicitated the kin of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and panchayat representatives also participated in the rallies in different parts of the state.

In Charaidand, the yatra was taken from Shiv Mandir to Aam Bagicha, covering about a kilometre. People waved Indian flags, placards with patriotic messages, and chanted patriotic slogans. One placard read, “Operation Sindoor: Nari ke samman me, Sena hai maidan me.” This yatra is a symbol of strengthening unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country, Sai said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army achieved unprecedented success in ‘Operation Sindoor’, he said.

The operation was India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein 26 people were shot dead in cold blood on April 22, he said. During Operation Sindoor, Indian forces made precision strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Dreaded terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor. One hundred terrorists were eliminated. The operation has not stopped yet. It will end only after our soldiers track down and eliminate the remaining terrorists.

“In the present situation, every section of society, including retired armed forces personnel, students, women, and children, is standing united with our armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

On May 14, a state-level Tiranga Yatra was held in Raipur and saw 10,000 people participating. On Saturday, rallies were held within the jurisdiction of almost all panchayat bodies. The yatras will continue till May 23 in the remaining civic and panchayat bodies, he said.

The participation of all sections of society gives the message that India is one, and all citizens are united in the national interest, Sai added. PTI COR TKP NR