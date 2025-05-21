Chhattisgarh CM lauds security forces for Naxal encounter

Raipur, May 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday lauded security personnel for eliminating Nambala Keshav Rao, widely known as Basavaraju, along with 26 other dreaded Maoists in a fierce encounter, and the leadership of Narendra Modi in a decisive battle against Naxalism.

Sai hailed the security forces for successfully navigating the difficult terrain and multiple challenges in leading a decisive campaign to crush the Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

‘Jari hai vijay ka sankhnad, khatm ho raha naxalwad’ (the victory cry continues, Naxalism is ending). Under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, security forces have been moving ahead rapidly to fulfil the resolve of Home Minister Amit Shah to end Naxalism in the country by March 2026, and continuously achieving success,” Sai posted on X.

He said due to the committed and determined campaign by the DRG unit of Chhattisgarh Police, 27 Naxalites have been killed, including dreaded Naxal leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju.

"This success achieved by the soldiers is commendable. I salute their bravery," he said.

Sai paid tribute to a martyred DRG jawan, who was killed in the encounter.

"Received the sad news that a DRG jawan was martyred and some other security personnel soldiers were injured during the operation. Instructions have been given to provide immediate treatment to the injured jawans. I pray to God that the departed soul rests in peace and also for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans,” the CM said.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, echoed Sai's sentiments.

"Our security forces have killed 27 dreaded Maoists, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias ‘Basavaraju’, during an operation in Narayanpur. With the strong determination of the Home Minister Amit Shah ji, our brave security forces have killed a Naxalite of General Secretary rank for the first time in 30 years.

"A 'General Secretary' is the highest post among the Naxalites. All this is the result of the valour of our brave soldiers, many congratulations to them. Certainly, we will free the entire country, including Bastar, from Naxalism by March 2026," Sharma said. PTI TKP NSK