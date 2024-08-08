Chhattisgarh CM launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Raipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the state and distributed the national flag to people during his public grievance redressal programme.

The campaign was launched during the CM's 'Jandarshan' programme here at his official residence, a release from the stat government said.

"Under the campaign to be held from August 9 to 15, all citizens will be encouraged to hoist the national flag at their home. During the weeklong celebration, patriotic events like Tiranga yatras, Tiranga rallies, Tiranga race and marathon will be organized from the district to state level," the release said.

The culture department has issued detailed instructions to district collectors for holding campaign-related events and has asked them to ensure active participation of public sector undertakings, self-help groups, social organizations, it added. PTI TKP BNM